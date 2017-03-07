Topic, Common Themes, and Winners of the WritersWeekly.com Winter, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

For the past six weeks, we’ve spent every spare moment judging the hundreds of entries submitted for the WritersWeekly Winter, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest. In case you’re not familiar with

our quarterly contest, this is how it works: On the date of the contest, at start-time, we send out the topic for that specific contest to all registered entrants, while also posting it on WritersWeekly.com.

Entrants must be registered before the contest begins and there is a limit of 500 participants per contest. Entrants then have 24 hours to write and submit their stories via email. The stories “must deal with the topic in some way to qualify” and they must not exceed the pre-assigned word count, which is announced with the topic.

After reading the entries for each contest, we can see how difficult it is to come up with a unique plot when working with an assigned topic. But, inevitably, a few writers do manage to successfully break away from the pack.

THE WINTER, 2017 TOPIC

Holding tightly to her valise, she glanced over her shoulder

before stepping onto the platform. Dark blue clouds stretched

from the prairie to the heavens. The blizzard was coming fast and

the conductor was urgently pleading for everyone to get on board

so they could depart before the storm arrived. As she placed her

foot on the first step, anxiety prickled the back of her neck.

She couldn’t shake the feeling that she’d forgotten something…

Before you continue reading, take a moment to consider where you would

take that story…

Congrats to the top three winners!

1st Place – From Scratch by Christine DeRenzis

(Christine won $300!)

2nd Place – The Girl on the Green Line by Brittany Weir

(Brittany won $250!)

3rd Place – The Kindness of Snow by Hannah Froggatt

(Hannah won $200!)

85 other participants won prizes as well!

The top three winning stories, along with a list of the other winners, are posted HERE.

COMMON THEMES SUBMITTED

Here are our notes about common themes that emerged with this topic:

Many stories were about abused women leaving their husbands. Of those, several decided to kill their husbands, and run.

We received lots of Holocaust stories.

There were many criminals using the train to escape, as well as lots of train robberies.

Several valises contained heads or other body parts.

There were many stories about the train crashing after the passenger decided not to get on, or after they missed the train.

We received numerous nuclear winter stories.

Interestingly, this story brought in lots of stories about the storm ending civilization and there were lots of spaceships (instead of trains) leaving earth to save the human race.

As with all contests, some common themes come back again and again, no

matter what the topic is.

These include:

The story is about a writer and/or it’s a writer participating in a writing contest (groan).

We always receive countless domestic abuse stories.

Vampires, aliens and other scary creatures. We always see LOTS of those.

We find out at the end that the entire story was just a movie/TV scene/play or we find out the first scene of the story (usually the topic itself) is from a movie or TV show/play or even a book or article one of the characters is reading.

The reader finds out at the very end that the main character is actually dead (is a ghost or spirit of some sort).

The main character dies at the end, and is met by a loved one or an angel of some sort. We also see lots of dead friends/relatives trying to convince the characters it’s their time to die, too, helping them to cross over, etc.

The story is dramatic but you find out at the end the characters are really children playing make-believe or that the main characters are actually animals, not people (the “surprise” animal element is extremely common).

The main character of the story is a writer or someone in the story (usually the main character) is named Angela (the same name as the publisher of WritersWeekly).

A common fairy tale is the basis of the story and/or a well-known character is featured in the story. (Writers should create their own characters.)

Links to the winning stories of the current contest appear HERE.

PRIZES:

1st prize: $300

2nd prize: $250

3rd prize: $200

20+ honorable mentions

+ 62 door prizes!

You can see the complete list of 85 prizes

contest, HERE.

The NEXT CONTEST IS COMING SOON!

Sign up today RIGHT HERE.

