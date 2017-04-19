THIS SATURDAY!! – Eat Leftover Easter Chocolate While Joining Us for The Spring, 2017 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

The Spring, 2017 Short Story Contest will start at 12:00 p.m. (noon) central time THIS SATURDAY, April 22, 2017. Come play with us!

There is a limit of 500 participants. Most contests fill up so don’t delay if you want to play!

Sign up today RIGHT HERE.

1st Place: $300

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 85 other prizes!

Get a leg up on the competition by reading:

The list of ALL PAST TOPICS and WINNERS of the WritersWeekly Quarterly 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

14 Tips To Give Yourself A Leg Up In Writing Contests!

And, check this out!

From WritersWeekly Short Story Contest Winner to Simon and Schuster Contract!

We’re so excited because we love contest weekends! See ya Saturday!!

