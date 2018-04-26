BookLocker Author Det. Richard Shelby’s Relentless Pursuit of the East Area Rapist Has Finally Paid Off with An Arrest! by Angela Hoy

We’ve had a really strange couple of weeks here at the “home office.” But, first, let’s go back a few years…

At BookLocker.com, back in 2014, we published Hunting a Psychopath: The East Area Rapist / Original Night Stalker Investigation – The Original Investigator Speaks Out. It’s available in paperback and hardcover, and as well as an ebook, and it has sold very well. The author is Det. Richard Shelby (ret.). He officially retired long ago but he continued to hunt down the East Area Rapist (a.k.a. the Original Nightstalker and the Golden State Killer).

After Det. Shelby’s retirement, and 20 years after the case went “cold,” he was contacted by his old employer, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. They had learned, through DNA analysis, that the East Area Rapist (EAR) and the Original Nightstalker (ONR) were the same person. And, they were re-opening the investigation.

Det. Shelby was later contacted by Russ Oase, the retired West Coast District Chief of Special Investigations for the federal government. Oase was also retired but he, too, was still pursuing an arrest and conviction of the serial rapist and murderer. He asked Det. Shelby to write down everything he recalled of the investigation. Shelby was once again involved in the active investigation and his notes eventually morphed into his book, Hunting a Psychopath.

As many of you may have heard on the news, a suspect was arrested on Wednesday after investigators obtained DNA while having him under surveillance. It was a match with items collected from past crime scenes.

Here’s how things got weird here at the “home office.”

1. Two weeks ago, I received an email from another author who was almost finished writing a book about the case.

2. The next email I opened was from a woman who said she thought her ex-husband might be the East Area Rapist.

Wait. It gets even more weird.

3. The VERY NEXT email I opened was from Det. Richard Shelby!

What?!?!

Naturally, I put that woman in contact with Det. Shelby, with his blessing. I also responded to that other author.

Fast forward two weeks…

Yesterday, I was sitting in the emergency room, scanning my iPad. (Our grandson, who just started toddling, had a minor mishap.) I tapped my finger to check the headlines, and discovered authorities had arrested the suspected East Area Rapist! After almost 40 years on the lam, and only two weeks after receiving that trio of back-to-back emails that had us baffled? What were the chances?!

Baby Jack was released, none the worse for wear (and with a huge grin on his face), so I raced back to the boat (the floating “home office”) to contact the authors and that woman.

I called Det. Shelby but he didn’t pick up so I left a message.

I emailed the other author, and anxiously awaited a response.

I then emailed the woman who suspected the East Area Rapist might be her ex-husband.

I then checked my email and we had received inquiries from the media. They all wanted to interview Det. Shelby, and were asking for his contact info. I immediately responded, and forwarded their emails to him.

The woman emailed me back first. No, the guy being charged is not her ex-husband (but she’s still convinced her ex is a serial rapist).

The other author then emailed me. He was thrilled with the arrest as well!

Det. Shelby called me back last night. He’s such a sweet guy! Softspoken, funny, and so very humble. He seemed shocked by all the attention he was receiving!

After the arrest yesterday, he was interviewed several times, and told me the Washington Post was flying a reporter to his location the next morning. This morning, I found several new articles quoting him!

Det. Shelby’s decades of investigation and gathering of evidence (both before and after his retirement) will be instrumental in bringing the perpetrator to justice! Before hanging up, I congratulated Det. Shelby, and thanked him for his decades of service. We are very proud to know him, and EXTREMELY proud that he allowed BookLocker to publish his book!

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month)

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

