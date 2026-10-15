Episode 59: Authors Who Wrote Bestselling Books WHILE IN PRISON!

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· Who is the best-known author of all time who wrote his “books” in prison?

· Which author landed a traditional publishing contract for her prison memoir, and ended up selling more than 1 million copies? Hint: Her book was turned into a very popular and Emmy award winning TV series.

· Which prison-penning author got out early because a famous author, Norman Mailer, thought he had talent? And, why did that author end up back in prison later?

· Which famous author was previously, at age 17, the youngest inmate ever at San Quentin?

· Which preacher wrote a bestselling book, and many others, while he spent 12 years in prison…for preaching?

· Which two authors started their own separate multi-million-dollar publishing empires after getting out of prison?

· What did Nelson Mandela write while in prison?

· What did Oscar Wilde write while he was imprisoned for “gross indecency?”

· Which bestselling author got his nickname at age 13 after beating and stomping a robbery victim, leaving the victim disfigured?

· Why was one well-known politician and author scandalously imprisoned for perjury?

· Which bestselling author wrote books very fast, one a month, to support his drug habit?

You’ll be shocked to discover how many bestselling books were written IN PRISON! Many of those authors used notepads or prison typewriters!

Some of these were written by hardcore killers and truly bad people. Others were written by folks who were imprisoned for their religious convictions, or other beliefs that made them unpopular with the powers-that-be.

We did a deep dive to find fascinating examples of people who have written bestselling books and memoirs from behind bars. Our search took us from Biblical times all the way to modern day!

One of the authors died just nine days before this episode was recorded!

You’ll be amazed at how some people can be cruel, vicious criminals in society, and yet flourish as writers once they are parked in a prison cell. We were also amazed at how some in society are willing to entirely overlook some of these criminals’ mean streaks, and embrace them as heroes once they write a successful piece.

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RELATED LINKS

Piper Kerman – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piper_Kerman

Why Norman Mailer Helped Free Jack Henry Abbott from Prison—and What Happened Next – https://www.aetv.com/articles/jack-henry-abbott-prison-writer-norman-mailer

Jack Henry Abbott: Perpetual prisoner – https://www.upi.com/Archives/1982/01/20/Jack-Henry-Abbott-Perpetual-prisoner/7418380350800/

Why Norman Mailer Helped Free Jack Henry Abbott from Prison—and What Happened Next – https://www.aetv.com/articles/jack-henry-abbott-prison-writer-norman-mailer

Norman Mailer – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norman_Mailer

Widow Wins Suit Against Mailer Protégé – https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/lifestyle/1990/06/16/widow-wins-suit-against-mailer-protege/8f548446-2bcf-4e30-9383-08dca7f66c89/

Edward Bunker – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Bunker

John Bunyan – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bunyan

Pilgrim’s Progress – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Pilgrim’s_Progress

SOURCES

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