“My publisher went out of business but I only have one printed copy of my book…and no files!”

Q –
Angela,
I have a book, already published, but my publisher is out of business. So, I have a physical copy BUT no PDF copy. What can I do to get it back on the market?
A –
Unfortunately, many authors have found themselves in your shoes in recent years. BookLocker has been in business for 18 years now and we’re still going strong! (You can read why HERE.) But, we can only accept electronic files.
If you only have a printed manuscript or a printed, bound copy of your book, I recommend hiring a college student to type your manuscript into a word processing program so it can be easily edited, formatted, etc. to any printer’s specs.
Scanning pages of a print book creates HUGE files (each page will be a graphic) and, while there is software that can convert the words into a word processing document, they always create numerous errors so the file will need to be edited all over again anyway. The easiest solution is to simply have the manuscript typed into a word processing program.
Another is alternative is Janice Lullo, owner of jltyping.com.
RELATED
- BookLocker Has a Fantastic Offer for Victims of Defunct Tate Publishing (and other firms)! Move to BookLocker for as little as $78! (And, get your book back on the market in as little as 2 weeks.)
- HELP! MY PUBLISHER IS GOING OUT OF BUSINESS!! How Can I SAVE MY BOOK Without Going Broke?!
- DON’T BECOME ANOTHER VICTIM! When Amateur, Start-up POD Publishers Take Your Money…and Go Out of Business
- BookLocker’s Prices and Packages
- Print on Demand Price Comparison!
- More Q&A with Angela!
HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY
Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!
Remember Your Past
Write It
and Publish It
in as little as 12 weeks!
Angela Hoy's book will get you started!
- Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years
- Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook
- Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!
- Also works for biographies and memoirs!
Read more here:
http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html
at least he has one copy
i know people who lost their mss with no backups of any kind let alone a printed version