“My publisher went out of business but I only have one printed copy of my book…and no files!”

Q –

Angela,

I have a book, already published, but my publisher is out of business. So, I have a physical copy BUT no PDF copy. What can I do to get it back on the market?

A –

Unfortunately, many authors have found themselves in your shoes in recent years. BookLocker has been in business for 18 years now and we’re still going strong! (You can read why HERE.) But, we can only accept electronic files.

If you only have a printed manuscript or a printed, bound copy of your book, I recommend hiring a college student to type your manuscript into a word processing program so it can be easily edited, formatted, etc. to any printer’s specs.

Scanning pages of a print book creates HUGE files (each page will be a graphic) and, while there is software that can convert the words into a word processing document, they always create numerous errors so the file will need to be edited all over again anyway. The easiest solution is to simply have the manuscript typed into a word processing program.

Another is alternative is Janice Lullo, owner of jltyping.com.

RELATED