“Where can I find a medical disclaimer template for the book I’m writing?”

Q –

Your recent post said, “Any readers who’d like to see sample disclaimers (I have three of them – medical, financial, and other), can contact me HERE.

I was trying to see if I really need to put a disclaimer on a health book that I am writing – I am an MD.

-V.

A –

I always recommend putting a disclaimer in a book that offers any type of advice. In the event your advice does not work for someone, of if they misuse your advice, you’ll want to protect yourself.

Below is a sample medical disclaimer I provide to our BookLocker.com authors. Please discuss this with your attorney as I’m not an attorney and I can’t provide legal advice.

DISCLAIMER

**Please reword this disclaimer to match your book’s topic.**

This book details the author’s personal experiences with and opinions about [INSERT MAIN TOPIC HERE]. The

author is not a [or your] healthcare provider.

The author and publisher are providing this book and its contents on an “as is” basis and make no

representations or warranties of any kind with respect to this book or its contents. The author and publisher

disclaim all such representations and warranties, including for example warranties of merchantability and

healthcare for a particular purpose. In addition, the author and publisher do not represent or warrant that the

information accessible via this book is accurate, complete or current.

The statements made about products and services have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any condition or disease. Please

consult with your own physician or healthcare specialist regarding the suggestions and recommendations made in

this book.

Except as specifically stated in this book, neither the author or publisher, nor any authors, contributors, or

other representatives will be liable for damages arising out of or in connection with the use of this book.

This is a comprehensive limitation of liability that applies to all damages of any kind, including (without

limitation) compensatory; direct, indirect or consequential damages; loss of data, income or profit; loss of or

damage to property and claims of third parties.

You understand that this book is not intended as a substitute for consultation with a licensed healthcare

practitioner, such as your physician. Before you begin any healthcare program, or change your lifestyle in any

way, you will consult your physician or another licensed healthcare practitioner to ensure that you are in good

health and that the examples contained in this book will not harm you.

This book provides content related to physical and/or mental health issues. As such, use of this book

implies your acceptance of this disclaimer.

