“My ex-editor is selling my book on Amazon AS HER OWN and Amazon won’t remove it! What can I do?!”

Q.

“My ex-editor put her name on my book, and listed it for sale on Amazon! I keep contacting Amazon’s

Author Central and they won’t do anything about it! What can I do?”

J.

A.

Contacting Amazon’s Author Central department won’t work. Those folks may be located overseas, and appear to be trained to send stock answers back to authors. And, those answers are often unhelpful, and may even be unrelated to your request. Heck, sometimes I wonder if they just have bots sending automated responses.

However, if you contact the correct department at Amazon, they will likely quickly remove the offending material. If a merchant is alerted to illegal activity, and they do nothing to stop it, they can be sued later by the victim. Amazon knows this.

Use THIS FORM to notify Amazon of copyright and/or trademark infringement on their website.

