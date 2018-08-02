Legal Scandal Behind “50 Shades” – Whispers and Warnings – 07/26/18

Did you know there was a legal scandal behind “Fifty Shades?”

“Fifty Shades of Black and White”: New Book Details Lawsuit Behind Publishing Phenomenon, “Fifty Shades of Grey”

The true story behind the publishing of the international bestseller Fifty Shades of Grey is more sordid and twisted than any story contained in the originator of “mommy porn.”

Rapper sued for calling online magazine “fake news.”

50 Cent Hit with $3 Million Defamation Lawsuit by Hip-Hop Website

“False attacks by celebrities and public figures on journalists and media companies, branding them as ‘fake news,’ have become a powerful weapon for pulling readers away from otherwise respected sources”

You have to admit – something smells fishy…

‘Shape of Water’ copyright-infringement lawsuit dismissed

“(David Zindel) alleged similarities between ‘The Shape of Water’ and his father’s 1969 play, ‘Let Me Hear You Whisper,’ both of which tell stories of a lonely female janitor working in a laboratory where an intelligent sea creature is being held and ultimately threatened.”

This is why you have to be careful about those “public domain” photos.

Attorney awarded $150K for infringement of Indy photo

Bell sued the property management company in January after he discovered his photo of the Indianapolis skyline – which was taken in 2000 and copyrighted in 2011 – was used on the company’s website to promote its Indianapolis operations.

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

The Do-It-Yourselfer's Guide to Self-Syndication

Practical resource outlining the self-syndication process, step-by-step. Packed with detailed information and useful tips for writers looking to gain readership, name recognition, publication and self-syndication for their column or articles.