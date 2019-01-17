DOJ to Loosen Restrictions for Spying on Journalists – Whispers And Warnings for 01/17/2019

Best-Selling Author Accuses Husband of Poisoning

Author Sherrilyn Kenyon files lawsuit accusing husband of poisoning her

In late 2014, Sherrilyn Kenyon began experiencing mysterious symptoms with no clear explanation, according to the lawsuit. No medical cause could be determined through tests, and Sherrilyn Kenyon became sicker and unable to walk without assistance.

Pepperoni Recipe Copyright??

Rival Cries Pizza Plagiarism In Escalating War Of Pepperoni Slices

Cases involving chef-versus-chef can be tough, said Barry Heyman, an intellectual property attorney. “They’re difficult to protect,” he said. “They would have to have an agreement in place.”

Writers Want Credit in Disney Remakes

Why Original ‘Lion King’ Writers Are Losing Out With This Year’s Remake

“How can they not bring my credit forward? How can they just eliminate it?” Klubien asks. As Disney readies 2019 remakes of not only The Lion King, but also Aladdin and Dumbo for theatrical release, the question of who gets credit and residuals is likely to become more hotly debated.

Netflix Choosing an Adventure in Tradmark Infringement

Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Leads to “Choose Your Own Adventure” Trademark Lawsuit

Chooseco alleges that Netflix is benefitting from an association with its iconic brand, and that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which allows audiences to select the direction of the plot, has been widely discussed in the press as being connected to the phrase, “Choose Your Own Adventure.”

Blasphemy Law?? WHAT????

Twitter warns conservative author his book violates Pakistan law

The Twitter warning is a fitting example of radical Islam infiltrating western culture and values – the subject of “Jihadist Psychopath.

Leakers Beware!!

Rosenstein, DOJ exploring ways to more easily spy on journalists

Multiple sources familiar with the ongoing DOJ review tell me that it has two main goals. The first is to lower the threshold that prosecutors must meet before requesting subpoenas for journalists’ records; the second is to eliminate the need to alert a media organization that Justice intends to issue a subpoena.

