SHINE Brightly Magazine

1333 Alger St. SE

Grand Rapids MI 49507

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://gemsgc.org/shinebrightly

Guidelines: https://gemsgc.org/shine-brightly-writers-guideline

Editor: Kelli Gilmore, Managing Editor

Email address: shinebrightly@gemsgc.org

About The Publication:

http://gemsgc.org/shinebrightly. Kelli Gilmore, Managing Editor. “The SHINE brightly mission is to equip, motivate, and inspire girls in grades 4-8 to become activists for Christ.” Circ. 13K. Monthly (September to May_ with a double issue for September/October. Pays on publication. Publishes ms. 6-8 weeks after acceptance. “First North American Rights—The author retains copyright, and may submit the manuscript for publication elsewhere after it appears in SHINE brightly. SHINE brightly has first time printing rights. Second Rights—Rates are for a previously published article. Author must own copyright, or submit proof of permission to resell from the copyright owner. Simultaneous Rights—The author must notify publisher that the submitted article is being offered in another market that should not overlap our readership.” Accepts reprints under special circumstances. Responds within 6-8 weeks. Sample articles on website. Subscription 1 Year – $13.95 USD, $18.70 CAD.

Current Needs:

” We are looking for stories, articles, interviews, quizzes, games, puzzles, and crafts that are fresh, that present a realistic look at Christian life, and that cause young readers to see how their faith can play out in their daily lives. We accept articles that relate to girls ages 9-14 and the experiences they connect with. Most of their time is spent at school, in sports, involved in afterschool activities, with friends, dealing with peer problems/pressure, with family, in church groups, and learning to reach out beyond their immediate world. Manuscript topics should build girls up in Christian character, but they should not be preachy. Pollyanna endings, where everything turns out perfectly, are not always realistic and our readers want realistic stories. Our readers have a great sense of humor, so your manuscripts should be fun as well as educational and inspirational. Stretch our readers by challenging them to new vision, new experiences, and setting new goals. Each season SHINE brightly dedicates its pages to the exploration of issues girls deal with each day as well as an Annual Theme (can be found on our website). Fiction and nonfiction writers receive $0.03-$0.05/word, up to $35.00 depending on length, quality, and rights. Poetry receives $5.00-$15.00 depending on length, quality, and rights. Games and puzzles are paid from $5.00-$15.00. All published writers receive two copies of the issue in which their piece is published. Our readers like stories with adventure, fantasy, and mystery—stories about animals and situations they can relate to in their daily interactions with family and friends. We do not print stories with religious clichés. We have found that there is a great void when it comes to adventure and mystery stories for girls. Whether fiction or actual accounts, we are looking for stories that highlight our theme within the context of an exciting story. Fiction runs 700-900 words. Nonfiction articles about topics that interest our readers include: animals, sports, music, movies, musicians, personal care, fashion, famous people, interaction with family/friends/siblings, cross-cultural experiences, international issues, exciting service projects, dealing with schoolwork, and crafts. Non-fiction runs 200-800 words.” Submit query or complete ms by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Manuscripts with pollyanna endings or cookie cutter stories will not be accepted. We are looking for real stories that real girls can relate to.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes