WellHeeledDominatrix.com

Website: http://www.WellHeeledDominatrix.com

Guidelines: http://www.wellheeleddominatrix.com/buy

Editor: Nika Bella Dea

Email address: femdompublisher@gmail.com

WARNING: ADULT CONTENT. Publisher is seeking short story writers for anthologies as well as authors of full-length books – fiction and non-fiction.

“We are seeking short story writers for four new anthologies. We are also seeking authors of Femdom-related books (fiction and non-fiction). We pay short story contributors $20 + a copy of the final print edition of each book (or a copy of the ebook – your choice). We pay authors royalties. We are not a vanity publisher. Authors do not pay to publish through us. CURRENT ANTHOLOGIES WE’RE WORKING ON:

1. BLACK AND BLUE Means I LOVE YOU – Short stories describing HEAVY Femdom scenes. Must be at least 800 words, and have a strong romantic element. Excellent characterization and a deep emotional connection between the couple are imperative elements in these stories; 2. “”OOPS!” – BDSM Bloopers!! – Do you have a humorous story about a BDSM scene that went horribly wrong? The funnier, the better! But, make it sexy, too! Stories must be at least 500 words, and have a strong comedic, yet erotic element. Excellent characterization and humor are imperative for these stories;

3. NAUGHTY, NAUGHTY BOY! – Erotic Femdom Spanking Stories – Ah, the ever popular spanking anthology! We are soliciting short stories about naughty men being spanked by powerful women! Stories must be 600 to 800 words;

4. ALPHA MALE…AT HER FEET – We are soliciting short stories about strong, masculine men who have been brought to their knees by a far more powerful woman. By day, he’s an alpha male, calling the shots and giving orders. But, when alone with his Domme, he gives up all control – of his mind, his body, and his soul. Stories must be 600 to 800 words. Guidelines for short story writers:

http://www.wellheeleddominatrix.com/erotic-book-publishing.” For short stories, pays $20 + a copy of the final book (print or ebook – writer’s choice). Pays authors royalties. Submit per their guidelines.

Publisher acquires artwork for book covers.

“Excellent writing and characterization, as well as an intriguing plot that will capture our readers’ interest, are keys to landing a contract with us. We publish high-quality fiction and non-fiction. Please don’t submit cheap porn writing. There’s plenty of that available for free on the Internet.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes