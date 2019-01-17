Track Magazine

cultural · Hobby · Paying Markets

Nextmedia Pty Ltd Level 6, Building A, 207 Pacific Highway
St Leonards NSW 2065, Australia

Phone: 0410725476
Website: http://www.tracksmag.com
“An iconic Australian title, which celebrates, influences and reflects the diversity of surf culture in Australia and abroad.” Occasionally welcomes new writers. Publishes seven issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 8 weeks after acceptance. Buys first rights. Accepts reprints. Response time varies. Sample copies available for purchase on newsstands.

“Articles should demonstrate originality in addition to an in-depth understanding of the nuances of surf culture.” Pays $500-$800 for a 1500-2000 word feature; $200-$300 for up to 1500 words; $1000-$1200 for 3000 words. 3000. Submit query or complete ms by email.

“If available, yes.” Pays $100 per single page.

“Writers often don’t have an understanding of the brand’s values or the nuances of surf culture.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes

