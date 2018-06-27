Stone Soup, The Magazine By Young Writers And Artists

Phone: (831)426-5557

Fax:

Website: http://www.stonesoup.com

Guidelines: https://stonesoup.com/how-to-submit-writing-and-art-to-stone-soup

Editor: Emma Wood, Editor (all sections)

Email address: editor@stonesoup.com

About The Publication:

Beginning with the July/August, 2017 issue, Stone Soup will be online only with the exception of an annual print edition that collects the years’ work, to be published mid-November. “Stories, poems, and artwork by children ages 8 to 13. We do not publish any writing or art by adults.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 15K. Monthly. Samples available at website. Subscription $24.99.

Pays $25.

Current Needs:

“Send us stories and poems about the things you feel most strongly about! Whether your work is about imaginary situations or real ones, use your own experiences and observations to give your work depth and a sense of reality. Writing need not be typed, as long as it is legible. If you type your work, please type it double-spaced in a plain, medium-sized font. We can consider writing in languages other than English; include a translation if possible. The maximum length we can publish is about 2500 words; we have no minimum length. We have also recently begun accepting photographs! Please see our Submittable site for more info.”

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Please read examples of writing we have published in the past before submitting your work. Examples may be found at the website.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes