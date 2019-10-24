Downstate Story
1825 E. Maple Ridge Dr
Peoria IL 61614
Phone:
Fax:
Website:
Guidelines: http://www.wiu.edu/users/mfgeh/dss/about.htm
Editor: Elaine Hopkins, Publisher
Email address: ehopkins7@prodigy.net
About The Publication:
“Downstate Story Inc. is an Illinois not-for-profit corporation founded in 1992 to publish Downstate Story, an independent, annual, literary magazine.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Annual. Publishes ms 6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds in the fall. Sample articles available online. Guidelines available online
Pays $50/article, up to 2,000 words
Current Needs:
“Good literary fiction articles.” Pays flat fee of $50/article, up to 2,000 words. Submit ms by mail, no email
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Write well. Put your name on each page.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes