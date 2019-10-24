Downstate Story

1825 E. Maple Ridge Dr

Peoria IL 61614

Phone:

Fax:

Website:

Guidelines: http://www.wiu.edu/users/mfgeh/dss/about.htm

Editor: Elaine Hopkins, Publisher

Email address: ehopkins7@prodigy.net

About The Publication:

“Downstate Story Inc. is an Illinois not-for-profit corporation founded in 1992 to publish Downstate Story, an independent, annual, literary magazine.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Annual. Publishes ms 6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. No reprints. Responds in the fall. Sample articles available online. Guidelines available online

Pays $50/article, up to 2,000 words

Current Needs:

“Good literary fiction articles.” Pays flat fee of $50/article, up to 2,000 words. Submit ms by mail, no email

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“Write well. Put your name on each page.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes