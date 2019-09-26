Counsellor / Therapist

43 Liverpool Avenue, Seven Kings

Ilford, Essex, United Kingdom IG3 8PT

Phone: +0125-522-3356

Website: http://www.webclairvoyant.com/

Email address: rychhmo@aol.com

“You would be writing for a therapist who is seeking articles to include on their very busy site. Articles are wanted on these subjects: depression, insomnia, sadness, loneliness, marriage, relationships, love, jealousy, breaking up, divorce, revenge, friendship, family, etc.”

“Articles on loneliness, sadness, worry, anxiety, depression, relationships, love, marriage, romance, breaking up, exs, jealousy, revenge, psychology, family, friends, etc.” Pays £50/article of 1000 words. Submit ms and short intro via email.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes