Counsellor / Therapist
43 Liverpool Avenue, Seven Kings
Ilford, Essex, United Kingdom IG3 8PT
Phone: +0125-522-3356
Fax:
Website: http://www.webclairvoyant.com/
Email address: rychhmo@aol.com
“You would be writing for a therapist who is seeking articles to include on their very busy site. Articles are wanted on these subjects: depression, insomnia, sadness, loneliness, marriage, relationships, love, jealousy, breaking up, divorce, revenge, friendship, family, etc.”
Pays £50/article of 1000 words.
“Articles on loneliness, sadness, worry, anxiety, depression, relationships, love, marriage, romance, breaking up, exs, jealousy, revenge, psychology, family, friends, etc.” Pays £50/article of 1000 words. Submit ms and short intro via email.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes