Two Rep Cave

404 Lewis Lane

Pacifica CA 94044

Phone: 510-868-0597

Fax:

Website: http://www.tworepcave.com

Guidelines: https://www.tworepcave.com/guest-bloggers/

Editor:

Email address: david@adamantbarbell.com

About The Publication:

Two Rep Cave, formerly the Adamant Barbell Blog, evaluates gym equipment to guide people in picking the right equipment for their home or garage gym.

Pays $50.00

Current Needs:

Do you spend hours every week at the gym? Be even more productive by making money writing about the gym equipment you use! We need your help to do in-depth written product reviews of gym equipment that you own or have access to, for our blog at www.tworepcave.com .

This can continue as ongoing work if we are both happy with the arrangement! We pay $.04 per word. To sweeten the deal, you can optionally have an author profile with links to your website and social media. Or we will keep you un-named if you prefer.

REQUIREMENTS:

– Experience with strength or conditioning equipment such as some of this type of stuff: olympic bars, power racks, plyo boxes, weight benches, GHDs, prowler sleds, various fitness accessories, etc.

– Excellent writing skills

– A love of training with high quality equipment

EXAMPLES: www.tworepcave.com/category/hands-on-reviews/

Please respond with a writing sample, a little about your background in fitness/training, and what kinds of equipment you have in your home gym or at a gym you attend. We will send you more info on the process to see if we are a good fit together.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes