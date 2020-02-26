Coronavirus Scare Postpones International Book Fair; Disgraced Congresswoman to Publish Memoirs; NYT Publishes Taliban Op-Ed; and MUCH MORE…In The News – 02/26/2020

CoronaVirus Shuts Down Bologna Children’s Book Fair – For Now

Publishers, Agents Scramble to Reschedule Bologna

“We were planning on four people going. But we don’t want everyone coming back sick and getting quarantined.”

If You Fail as a Congresswoman, Try Soft Literary Porn…

Katie Hill to publish memoir ‘She Will Rise

“‘It would be much easier for me to just disappear, but I’m not, and this is an act of defiance, staying in the forefront,’ she said. ‘You can’t let other people take away your power or your voice, even when it’s hard.’”

Should NYT Just Change Their Name To “Al-Jazeera?”

New York Times hit for publishing op-ed by Taliban leader linked to ‘ruthless attacks’

“Some of the criticism of the op-ed stemmed from the Times not explaining the Haqqani family’s role in the Taliban or the author’s involvement in deadly military strikes that have killed Afghan citizens and American soldiers.”

WooHoo!!! More Star Wars!!!

Lucasfilm Unveils ‘Star Wars’ Publishing Event ‘High Republic’

“’We are so excited to be opening up such a rich, fertile era for our authors to explore,’ Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. ‘We’ll get to see the Jedi in their prime.’”

Defamation – in a Single Text

Can a Single Text Really Be Defamatory? (Yup)

“Kesha’s claim that record producer Lukasz ‘Dr. Luke’ Gottwald assaulted Katy Perry was defamatory, that ‘publication of a false statement to even one person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose liability.’”

Does it Look Like the UK is Veering Toward a Return to a Feudal System?

Britain’s free speech suffers three new blows in seven days

“Too often, the most powerful in society use their wealth and position to deter reporting on their activities.”

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

The Best of Boyd's Blogs: 87 Solutions to a Life of Better Speaking and Listening

Ever wish you could have your favorite blog in book form? There's nothing like flipping through the pages and reading helpful snippets here and there.



In this book, Steve Boyd gives you that very opportunity. He has intrigued his readers and clients for years with his insightful newsletters and blog posts. This book includes some of his most interesting stories and communication tips, from listening to speaking. As he quotes this Chinese proverb, "From listening comes wisdom and from speaking repentance."



You won't need to repent from your next speech if you use these articles to guide both your preparation and delivery. As an avid reader of his blog said, "These articles are priceless! People need what you have to say."

Steve Boyd's articles on motivation and communication-related topics have appeared

in various publications. His books on public speaking have sold over 30,000 copies.

He is a popular after-dinner speaker and conducts workshops for businesses and associations

whose members want to speak and listen effectively to improve personally and professionally.

Read more here: