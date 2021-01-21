AMAZON Withheld Vaccine Assistance Until Trump Gone; Rioters Target Reporters; Life Devoted to CS Lewis…and MUCH MORE – In The News – 01/21/2021

“A” is for Amazon … and “ANARCHIST”

Amazon Boots Parler for Users’ ‘Violent’ Language, but Hosts Merchant Selling ‘Kill All Republicans’ Shirt

“One product, sold by the vendor Florence & Partner, is a black t-shirt, which reads, ‘Kill All Republicans.'”

Thank God WE Have Free Speech … Right?

Woman gets record 43-year prison sentence for insulting Thai king: “I thought it was nothing”

“The law is controversial not only because it has been used to punish things as simple as liking a post on Facebook but also because anyone – not just royals or authorities – can lodge a complaint that can tie up the person accused in legal proceedings for years.”

Is the US Becoming a Third-World S*** Hole?

Ex-foreign correspondent reflects on risks for US reporters

“Covering protests in America is starting to look a little bit like reporting from an overseas hot spot.”

Leftist Rioters: Reporters are “Soft Targets”

Journalists prepare for protests where they could be targets

“Video of journalists being roughed up is fresh in mind, along with graffiti scrawled on the Capitol saying “Murder the media.””

How Many Lives COULD Have Been Saved??

Why did Amazon wait until Biden’s inauguration to offer help with vaccine distribution?

“An Amazon spokesperson declined to provide an on the record explanation for why the company did not offer their assistance to the Trump administration.”

Keeping Lewis’ Legacy Alive

Died: Walter Hooper, Who Gave His Life to C.S. Lewis’s Legacy

“’As he and I walked on towards the pub where I would get the bus back, I didn’t know whether I’d ever see him again,’ Hooper later recalled. ‘But I thought, I really love this man.’”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.