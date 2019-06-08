Psychic Email Readings need a freelance writer for ongoing work – Pays £50 / $100 per article.

THIS JOB LISTING COPYRIGHT 2019 WRITERSWEEKLY.COM. MAY NOT BE REPUBLISHED / REPRODUCED IN ANY MEDIUM WHATSOEVER.

Psychic Email Readings, 16 Victoria Road, Clacton on Sea, AL TN 37011, United Kingdom. P(866)667-8977. Email feistysmartlady@aol.com. Website https://www.webclairvoyant.com. Attn: Mrs. King. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 7-14 days.

CURRENT NEEDS: “Something informative and helpful for those interested in psychic, spiritualism, karma, dreams, crystal ball, tarot, etc. We are looking for a keen writer who can put their abilities and their knowledge of the psychic world to good use helping us to write some informative and interesting articles for our site on a regular basis. You must send your article in your email. It must be informative and written as if you know the subject. No copies of anything you have had published before, no waffle and no vague opinions just to use up the words. If our relationship works out we would be asking you to write to us often and regularly. You will be writing for our website. And you need to understand it. Payment is made through pay pal.” Pays £50 / $100 for 1500-2500 words. Submit an email including some info about yourself and at least one sample article.

HINTS: “Please do not try to sell us articles about these subjects if you know nothing about these subjects.”