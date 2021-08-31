Freelance Writing Job – AngieSomm.com

2548 Moraine Drive

Santa Clara CA 95051

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.angiesomm.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Angie An – Owner

Email address: info@angiesomm.com

About The Publication:

We are an online e-commerce luxury wine retailer.

The ideal copywriter has the following

Excellent English writing skills and is excited to write wine sales copies for specific wines that will be emailed out to clients. We are looking for someone who is experience in writing punchy 1 to 2 short paragraphs sales copy and can have a fast turnaround times with these small projects. Writers with a background knowledge in wines are strongly encouraged to apply.

Current Needs:

We are looking for someone who is available to work with us long term, each week this person will be given 5-7 wines and couple of selling points/info for each wine. Then the person will do their own research on each wine and put together a short 100-200 words sales copy to be emailed to our clients (including a catchy subject line and pre-view text)

The turnaround time is 48 hours or less.

Writers are paid on a per-word basis, The highest available rate is $0.05 per word for Outstanding work. This is a freelance contract position. The first month we can work on payment on the weekly basis, afterward we will pay every 2 weeks.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes