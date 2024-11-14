Seven Years in Africa: A Memoir of Sahel and Savannah – by Jan Hogle and Bruce Slater

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Rideshare by Robert, Every Rides a Short Story, is a collection of journalistic short-story essays describing an amazingly wild, life-transforming journey. The stories capture life on the road before, during, and after the Covid-19 Global Pandemic. The author shares his 7-year experiences from over 25,000 rides. Wild, witty, moving, edgy, revealing, and healing, the book will put you right inside the vehicle as real life unfolds. Random and unexpected. Addictive and poignant. You will not want to put this book down. Written for people from all walks of life. All nations and tribes. Veteran rideshare riders and drivers, and people who are learning what rideshare is for the first time.

If you are a human, living on planet earth, alive and ready for a unique ride, then jump in.

You will not be disappointed, and hopefully, you will be entertained and have a few good laughs, tears, or questions.

All good, as they say. All are very human.

Humanity is the central theme and heartbeat of this book. It’s about all of us.

So, let’s get rolling, no time to waste. Welcome to Rideshare by Robert. A place where anything can happen, and usually does

Reviews

“A solid template and path to follow on life’s ride with wonderful experiences to contemplate. Bob is not only a great writer but also a good listener and the road on this ride has inspiration, creativity, joy, and honesty. You’ll feel like a rideshare passenger, eavesdropping on pearls of wisdom and points of view that perhaps you hadn’t considered.”

– Cerphe Colwell Washington, DC Rock Radio broadcaster, Infinity Broadcasting/CBS Radio/Viacom/Audacy, MusicPlanetRadio, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Author of “Cerphe’s Up”

“Bob Reilly wears many hats while transporting clients to and fro in his faithful blue Honda – sage for every age, front-seat philosopher, wildcat therapist, and, at times, behind-the-wheel comedian. Relax, fasten your seat belts, and get ready for a mesmerizing voyage into the Rideshare world of Bob Reilly.”

– Mark Opsasnick, Washington, D.C.-based author, and music historian (“Rock the Potomac”)

“Rideshare by Robert is a collection of memorable stories told with heart and humor by a true master of the craft. Each new ride gives the reader a tantalizing glimpse into the human spirit in all its glorious, swirling madness. This book is one to keep and one to share with everyone who digs “real-life” with a humorous, poignant, artful spin.”

– Susan Butler Colwell, Author of The Summerlands, Book 1 of the Angels and Elementals Series

About the Author

Bob Reilly was born in Washington, D.C., and currently resides in Maryland. In addition to being an author, Bob is an accomplished singer-songwriter. His music can be found on your favorite streaming platform. New projects in the works would include recording original songs inspired by stories in the book, and a YouTube Channel with an audio Podcast. All under the Rideshare by Robert brand.

