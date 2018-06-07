WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 06/07/18

I can’t believe someone paid for this study! It’s like asking people if breathing water feels different from breathing air.

Owning Print Books Feels Different From Owning E-Books

“Researchers found that the psychological experience of owning an e-book is different from that of owning a print book.”

Another one bites the dust…

Edwards Brothers Malloy Will Close

“Edwards Brothers Malloy, one of the largest independent book and journal printers in the U.S., will close it operations by June 15.”

Who will determine if the news is fake or not??

France’s fake news law leaves media experts uneasy

“Under the law, French authorities would be able to immediately halt the publication of information deemed to be false ahead of elections.”

Hey, fellow bloggers! Is the government watching YOU?

Department Of Homeland Security Compiles List Of All Bloggers, Journalists, & “Social Media Influencers

“The Department of Homeland Security has just announced that it intends to compile a comprehensive list of hundreds of thousands of ‘journalists, editors, correspondents, social media influencers, bloggers etc.’, and collect any ‘information that could be relevant’ about them.”

Sure sounds like they’re “employees” to me!

Amazon faces UK complaint over “bogus self employment”

“The GMB Union says one of the drivers involved in the case recounted his experience of leaving the house at 6am, not returning from work until 11pm — and still having £1 per undelivered parcel deducted from his wages.”

Tweet exposes what appears to be abuse of Amazon’s KDP system

An example of why the Amazon bestseller lists are now mostly meaningless

In a nutshell, these firms fill books with thousands of pages of text. At the beginning of the book, they provide a link to the reader, which takes them to the back of the book (for a special or something else), and they then get paid for all of those thousands of pages that were not actually “read” This cheats honest authors out of their fair share of the KDP payments.

Perhaps they grew too big, too fast?

BuzzFeed France to Shut Down, Company Cuts at Least 12 Jobs

“Brutal and completely unexpected decision,” tweeted BuzzFeed France journalist Stephane Jourdain. “It’s very sad.”

This could completely change YouTube’s practices

Austrian court says YouTube is partly liable for copyright breaches

“An Austrian court has ruled that video-sharing platform YouTube can be held partly liable for copyright breaches in videos uploaded by its users, in a ruling that may have far-reaching implications.”

MORE WHISPERS AND WARNINGS