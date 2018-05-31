WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 05/31/18

Wow! Anything to avoid paying taxes, huh???

Amazon to block Australian shoppers from its US website

“Amazon will block Australian consumers from its global sites to counter new laws to force it to collect the good and services tax on transactions. Consumer campaigner Christopher Zinn said shoppers will notice a significant reduction in options when browsing the internet for goods.”

Guy tries to sell his personal social media information – only to find it’s not his to sell.

Facebook user auctions his personal data on eBay for 99 cents

“Your listing is selling an account for Facebook, which is not permitted as most social networking companies have limitations in their terms of service that restrict the artificial boosting of another member’s following or popularity, or the sale of accounts with established followings…”

Talk about “poking the bear!”

Ukraine under fire after faking journalist’s death

“Ukraine’s security services said his death was faked to foil an assassination plot by Moscow…”

Another Yelp negative review lawsuit.

Woman hit with defamation lawsuit by doctor over negative Yelp review

“Michelle Levine claims she was hit with the $1 million lawsuit after leaving a negative review for her doctor over a July 2017 visit.”

If an arbitration clause was in their contract, they’re out of luck

Thousands Call on Amazon to Stop Forcing Contractors to Settle Complaints in Secret

“A spokesperson for Public Citizen told Gizmodo that the organization has seen Amazon court documents that reference forced arbitration.”

This is horrible!

Facebook, Amazon, and hundreds of companies post targeted job ads that screen out older workers

“Facebook users are suing them for age discrimination.”

One politician sues another for accusation in book

Anita Alvarez threatens Cook Co State’s Attorney Foxx, author with lawsuit

“In the book, ‘No, My Place,’ Foxx alleged that while she served as Assistant State’s Attorney under Alvarez, Alvarez ignored sexual harassment claims. Now, Alvarez has threatened to sue Foxx over those allegations.”

More “Cocky” news!

As The ‘Cocky’ Author Gets Ready To Sue, Another Author Dares Her To Sue Them Instead

“As the world of romance novels erupts with a trademark debacle, another author has thrown down the gauntlet and dared Faleena Hopkins to sue her in relation to her title, The Cocky Billionaire.”

This one’s pretty juicy!

Nashville ghostwriter sues Christian publisher over new Billy Graham biography

“In the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, HarperCollins Christian Publishing is accused of reneging on their contract to pay John Perry royalties on the book authored by Franklin Graham and Donna Lee Toney.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.