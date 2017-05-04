Whispers and Warnings for 05/04/17

Facebook, Twitter sued over Islamic State accounts.

Families of San Bernardino attack victims accuse Facebook, Google and Twitter of aiding terrorism in lawsuit

“’Without defendants Twitter, Facebook and Google (YouTube), the explosive growth of ISIS over the last few years into the most feared terrorist group in the world would not have been possible,’ the suit says.”

Alaska reporter says state senator slapped him

Police spokeswoman Erann Kalwara said police received a report Tuesday about an incident at the Capitol in which a man reported being slapped and said there were no further updates.

AT LEAST SIX JOURNALISTS ARRESTED IN UGANDA ON PRESS FREEDOM DAY

“’The 2016 presidential election saw serious media freedom violations, including threats to close down media outlets, Internet cuts, and verbal and physical attacks on reporters, especially those covering the opposition leader,’ it continued…”

Amazon forced to alter contracts in the European Union

Amazon will change its ebook contracts with publishers as EU ends antitrust probe

“The parts of the contract the EU objected to were a number of ‘most-favored-nation’ clauses. These required any publishers doing a deal with Amazon to reveal the terms of the contracts they made with rival distributors. Amazon could then demand that it got the same deal (or better) on things like ebook prices, agency commissions, promotion campaigns, and release dates…”

