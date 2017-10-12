Whispers and Warnings for 10/12/2017

Publishers concerned over copyrighted studies being shared on the web.

Publishers take ResearchGate to court, alleging massive copyright infringement

“In recent years, journal publishers have become increasingly concerned about the millions of copyrighted papers—usually accessible only behind subscription paywalls”

The late Tom Petty once played legal “chicken” to win back the rights over his music.

That time Tom Petty wouldn’t back down

“Believing that ‘publishing’ referred only to sheet-music songbooks, he had signed over 100% of his songwriting rights for a $10,000 annual advance.”

And now, lawsuits for “Re-Tweets.”

Football Coach Retweets, Gets Sued for Copyright Infringement

“‘The post was made without authorization from Dr. Bell and without attribution to Dr. Bell,’ the lawsuit reads.”

Anti-Trump dossier gets P.I. company sued for libel.

3 Russians named in Trump dossier sue Fusion GPS for libel

“‘Even though the Dossier contained unverified allegations, Defendants recklessly placed it beyond their control and allowed it to fall into the hands of media devoted to breaking news on the hottest subject of the day: the Trump candidacy,’ the suit alleges.”

One more cost of being a pervert…

Weinstein Books shutters amid sex scandal

“Weinstein Books is kaput in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.”

It’s not nice to fool Amazon.

Amazon Alleges Violations by KDP Authors, Publishers

“Amazon alleges that five people used a number of prohibited strategies to manipulate customers reviews and worked to inflate sales and royalties. Amazon essentially charges that a handful of individuals worked to create fake reviews for their books and others.”

