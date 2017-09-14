Whispers and Warnings for 09/14/17

Blogger assualted in his home for a story he reported.

Joplin Writer Assaulted After Publishing Federal Lawsuit Story

“Turner says what happened next was a punch in the face. ‘Before I knew it, I was on the floor and just stunned,’ says Turner.”

Additional Information:

Joplin Police Facebook Page

“We are seeking the arrest of Christopher Alred, 31, for the assault of local blogger Randy Turner.”

Pirate website owner pleads guilty

ShareBeast Owner Pleads Guilty to Copyright Infringement

“Illegally making money off of the talent of hard working artists will not go unpunished thanks to the dedication and hard work of our FBI agents.”

“Wolf of Wallstreet” almost gets Scorsese sued.

Martin Scorsese Production Company Escapes ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Libel Lawsuit

“A former executive at Stratton Oakmont didn’t like being portrayed as a criminal.”