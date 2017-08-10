Whispers and Warnings for 08/10/2017

Is America Star Books (A.K.A.Publish America) FINALLY going belly-up?

LAWSUITS, LIENS, AND LOST URLS: THE LATEST ON AMERICA STAR BOOKS / PUBLISHAMERICA

Did you know that one co-founder sued another, demanding dissolution of the company and appointment of a receiver? They’re no longer accepting new authors, and much more. Read more about this horrible company at the link above.

And, another lawsuit against Amazon…

Amazon sued by transgender woman, husband for workplace harassment

“A transgender woman and her husband sued Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday, accusing the company of subjecting them to severe harassment and physical threats when they both worked at the retailer’s warehouse in Kentucky.”

Best to keep private parts photos to yourself!

Marion County Sheriff’s Cadet Shares Invasive Photo Of Fellow Cadet’s ‘Intimate Area’

“On July 6, Eshelman-Beidler was officially charged with invasion of personal privacy, a misdemeanor. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22 in Salem.”

A pot of gold at the end of the lawsuit?

LeVar Burton sued in ‘Reading Rainbow’ copyright infringement lawsuit

“Filed on Friday, the lawsuit seeks to have Burton stop using his Reading Rainbow catchphrase — ‘But you don’t have to take my word for it’ — on his podcast, LeVar Burton Reads, and WNED wants profits from the show. Burton has referred to his podcast as ‘Reading Rainbow for adults.'”

Could new bill take away musicians’ intellectual property rights?

Does Sensenbrenner Bill Mean It’s Time For A Grand Jury?

“Digital music services are trying to end songwriters’ ability to ever sue broadcasters and digital music services for copyright infringement with this bill. In order to sue for copyright infringement you have to mount a case in a federal court. Not your local district court.”

