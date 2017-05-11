Whispers and Warnings for 05/11/2017

Tate Publishing Execs, Ryan Tate and Richard Tate, Arrested (Finally!) for Embezzlement, Extortion & Racketeering

“The publishing industry was rocked (and many authors were ELATED!) last week when warrants were issued by Oklahoma Judge Jack McCurdy for the arrests of Richard Tate, the Founder of Tate Publishing and Tate Music Group, and his son, Ryan Tate, the CEO. They were apprehended the same day. They’ve been charged with nine felony counts of embezzlement, extortion and racketeering each, as well as misdemeanor charges. See who else has sued Tate in the past!“

Journalist or Jerk? You decide…

HHS secretary says police ‘did what they felt was appropriate’ in arresting a West Virginia journalist

“Heyman’s lawyer called the arrest a ‘highly unusual case’ and said he has never had a client arrested for ‘talking too loud.'”

Hmmmmm…sexism in the publishing industry?

Are things getting worse for women in publishing?

“…women in senior management that they have gone as far as they are going to go, and in every case they are answerable to clean-cut, forty-something men…”

A posthumous defamation lawsuit victory.

Family of slain Dallas lawyer Tobolowsky wins $5.5 million in defamation suit

“The defamation suit was working its way through a Dallas County court when Tobolowsky’s body was found in the burning garage of his North Dallas home in May 2016. Authorities determined someone had started the fire intentionally…”

