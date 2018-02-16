Whispers and Warnings for 02/16/2018

Beware – online linking still under attack by courts

Federal Judge Says Embedding a Tweet Can Be Copyright Infringement

“Courts have long held that copyright liability rests with the entity that hosts the infringing content—not someone who simply links to it. The linker generally has no idea that it’s infringing, and isn’t ultimately in control of what content the server will provide when a browser contacts it.”

BuzzFeed gets sued over Trump Dossier…so they’re now suing the DNC

BuzzFeed sues DNC to undermine libel suit tied to Steele dossier

“BuzzFeed is suing the Democratic National Committee to force it to turn over documents relevant to a libel suit the publisher is facing over its publication of Christopher Steele’s Russia dossier, according to Vanity Fair.”

More “fake news?”

Insurance giant Aetna slams CNN for publishing ‘gross misrepresentation’ of company policies

“Insurance giant Aetna has accused CNN of taking a deposition ‘out of context to create media and courtroom leverage,’ and calling a report from the network ‘a gross misrepresentation.'”

Who actually owns scientific research?

SCIENCE’S PIRATE QUEEN

“…as Sci-Hub grew in popularity, academic publishers grew alarmed. Sci-Hub posed a direct threat to their business model. They began to pursue pirates aggressively, putting pressure on internet service providers (ISPs) to combat piracy. They had also taken to battling advocates of Open Access, a movement that advocates for free, universal access to research papers.”

