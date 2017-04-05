Whispers and Warnings for 04/05/2017

Author of controversial book dead.

Anarchist Cookbook author William Powell dies aged 66

Though publication was suppressed in some countries, the book is available online and has been associated with a number of terrorist attacks and school shootings, the last being in 2013 when shooter Karl Pierson killed a classmate and then himself in a high school in Denver, Colorado. Friends later said he had been sharing the book with others for years.

You have to pay to read the law?

If you publish Georgia’s state laws, you’ll get sued for copyright and lose

“Georgia lawmakers’ response to Malamud’s gifts was anything but peachy. “Your unlawful copying… Infringes on the exclusive copyright of the state of Georgia,” read the response letter, written by the chairman of Georgia’s Code Revision Commission, Josh McKoon. ‘Accordingly, you are hereby notified to CEASE AND DESIST ALL COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT.’ ”

CA’s war on free speech

California takes another swing at the First Amendment

“Now California is set to pass an amendment that would make it illegal to knowingly engage in the distribution of so-called fake news if those news stories later have an impact on an election.”

Cyber seizure attack?!?

FBI identifies man arrested over seizure-inducing tweet to Dallas journalist Kurt Eichenwald

“According to a criminal complaint, messages sent from Rivello’s Twitter account mentioned Eichenwald, saying ‘I know he has epilepsy,’ ‘I hope this sends him into a seizure’ and ‘let’s see if he dies.’ ”

