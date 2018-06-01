Check out this “summons” from the “High Court”

Here at WritersWeekly, we certainly get our share of spam and scam emails. Most get filtered out by our server security software. But the occasional offer from that Nigerian prince and other garbage still manage to get through.

I thought I’d share this interesting little piece that popped up in Angela’s inbox yesterday. Clearly the whole idea behind this scam email is to get you us to see the words “COURT ORDER,” then read the message that a “case” has been filed against us. Then, in a blind panic, your are supposed to hurriedly click on the attached “files” to see what the “Court Order” is about – thereby unleashing God knows what into your computer.

Well, that didn’t happen because 1) Angela doesn’t panic (and she knew it was a scam), and 2) this scam email couldn’t have been written any more poorly if it had been generated by a 6-year-old. (And maybe it was!!)

I love the way the “HIGH COURT” has a personal email address that goes to “francisco jose”

Apparently, the “High Court” has no idea that “Angela” is not a “Sir.”

In 16 years of law enforcement, I never saw any court document that was signed “Thanks, Court.”

I know that some folks go through their emails with half their brains shut off, but I think that anyone who misses all of those red flags and still manages to click on those attached links probably deserves to have their computer savaged by a virus. What do you think??

Brian Whiddon

Managing Editor – WritersWeekly.com