Whispers and Warnings – 12/07/17

Amazon no longer “untouchable??”

Amazon Got Busted Selling Counterfeit Mercedes-Benz Parts — Now Everything May Change

“Daimler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz, may have uncovered the smoking gun that could legally prove that Amazon is a direct seller of counterfeit products, and have taken then e-commerce giant to court over it.”

Amazon “Key” home access isn’t working as well as planned.

Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.

“I gave Amazon.com a key to go into my house and drop off packages when I’m not around. After two weeks, it turns out letting strangers in has been the least-troubling part of the experience…”

Was this editor poisoned??

Arizona newspaper owner says he was poisoned

“Though it is unclear whether Soldwedel was poisoned intentionally, Prescott police said they are investigating the situation as a criminal matter.”

Video game company sues over cheats – including a minor.

Epic Games is suing more Fortnite cheaters, and at least one of them is a minor

“Epic’s line of reasoning was that, under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, both Broom and Vraspir were in the wrong to create cheats that leveraged Epic’s own intellectual property.”

