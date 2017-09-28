Whispers and Warnings for 09/28/2017

Tate Publishing hearing delayed. Number of complaints have doubled since they were arrested

Oklahoma authorities ask for time to review additional complaints against Tate Publishing and Enterprises

“A preliminary hearing for the owners of a vanity publishing house in Mustang accused of embezzlement, extortion and racketeering won’t happen until late November, a Canadian County District Court judge decided Tuesday.”

Copyrighted thumbnails not protected

Google isn’t violating copyright, says court, even if its thumbnails are of pirated photos

“Germany’s highest civil and criminal court said, under German and EU law, Google’s tool was not infringing copyright by reproducing the thumbnails of Perfect 10’s models.”

The risk of having a third party install software

TDIC alerts CDA members about copyright infringement risk

“Specifically, the claimant asserts the policyholders have committed copyright infringement by using, without permission, the claimant’s copyright-protected software that provides real-time online chat capability.”

Fake News can get you sued.

Fake news Facebook post results in libel suit

“Robert Thorpe’s complaint states the article was made up to injure his character and reputation throughout Charleroi and the Mon Valley ‘to bring him into disrepute with the public’ and embarrass him.”

Amazon’s legal department is busy – now Eclipse Glasses

Amazon Hit With Lawsuit Over Allegedly Faulty Eclipse Glasses

“Corey Payne and his fiancée, Kayla Harris, said they purchased a three-pack of eclipse glasses on Amazon in early August, assuming that the glasses would allow them to safely view the United States’ first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in a century on Aug. 21.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.