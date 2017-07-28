Whispers and Warnings for 07/27/2017

Amazon sued for alleged overtime violations

Amazon California Labor Lawsuit: Plaintiff’s Attorney Weighs In

“Amazon classified Ortiz as a salaried manager and therefore not entitled to overtime. But Ortiz contends that his duties were the same as entry-level employees (pretty much manual laborers) who are hourly workers and therefore entitled to overtime.”

Publisher holds book, “Measure What Matters,” amidst allegations of sexual harassment

Penguin Holds Book by John Doerr and Startup CEO Amid Harassment Suit

“Penguin said Monday that it’s holding publication of ‘Measure What Matters,’ written by Duggan and Doerr, chairman of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and board member at BetterWorks.”

Nancy Grace sued for libel

Austin dentist in toddler death sues Nancy Grace, other media outlets

Suit alleges that Grace “overstated” a report that questioned the dentist’s reasoning behind the surgery.

Pete Rose sues over underage sex claims

Safe! Pete Rose’s defamation case versus attorney John Dowd allowed to proceed in Philly federal court

“Dowd made allegations alluding to Rose and memorabilia dealer Michael Bertolini being involved in sexual misconduct with underage girls during spring training games in Florida in the late-1980’s, in addition to their well-publicized connections to sports gambling.”

WOW, 24 journalists subpoenaed!!

Sarah Palin to subpoena two dozen New York Times staffers in lawsuit

“Palin’s legal team also reportedly plans to ask the Times to produce ‘every internal communication it has had about her since 2011,’”

It would seem that David Mikkelson has been checking more than facts…..

‘Hookers, lies and fraud’: Snopes ‘in danger of closing doors’

“…while Snopes is built entirely around the concepts of transparency and truth, its founder, Defendant David Mikkelson … has engaged in a lengthy scheme of concealment and subterfuge to gain control of the company and to drain its profits,’ according to legal documents filed in San Diego Superior Court.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.