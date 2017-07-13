Whispers and Warnings for 07/13/2017

Political author claims 100,000 copies of his book sold. BookScan says otherwise. What do you think?

Milo’s ‘Dangerous,’ By the Numbers

“Milo Yiannopoulos’s literary debut, Dangerous, hit the shelves last week, and his public relations team told PW that 100,000 copies, including pre-orders, sold on Amazon on its release date.”

This ridiculous case is still winding its way through the court system!

Can this monkey own its selfie? California appeals court will decide

“PETA says the publisher of a book containing the photos infringed on the animal’s ‘authorship’ rights. A 45-minute hearing before a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco attracted crowds of law students and curious citizens who often burst into laughter.”

The “Buy Button” battle rages on.

How Amazon, Once Again, Is Driving Down The Value Of Books And Undermining Authors

“Amazon, once again, is attempting to drive down the value of books, and therefore intellectual property and creative work in general.”

Did Chelsea Clinton and her publisher steal another author’s idea??

Chelsea Clinton Accused of Stealing Book Idea, Sued

“I did months of painstaking research on my book. Her version looks like a ninth-grade homework assignment,” Kimberley told the Post. “I am in disbelief.”

They’ll eventually find him. He can’t hide forever!

Where Is Neo-Nazi Site’s Publisher? Lawyers Can’t Find Him

“In April, a Montana woman sued the publisher of a leading neo-Nazi website for orchestrating an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign against her family. Nearly three months later, her attorneys are still trying to find him.”

Can a President block Twitter users from his account? Interesting question…

U.S. free-speech group sues Trump for blocking Twitter users

“Lawsuit claims that blocking users who post negative comments on Trump’s feed is a violation of the First Amendment.”

Invasion or privacy or news?

Duggar Lawsuit Against City, Publisher to Be Dismissed?

“Four Duggar women sued Northwest Arkansas officials, claiming they improperly released police investigation documents to a tabloid.”

