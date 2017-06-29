Whispers and Warnings for 06/29/2017

Rampant plagiarism – or evil smear campaign?

Plagiarism costs author five papers in five different journals

“Engineering researcher, Kubilay Kaptan, has had five papers retracted from as many journals for plagiarism. He claims he didn’t submit the manuscripts.”

New York Times in politician’s crosshairs.

Sarah Palin Sues ‘New York Times,’ Says Editorial Defamed Her

“Lawyers for Palin say The Times ‘violated the law and its own policies’ when it accused her of inciting the 2011 attack that killed six people.”

German law would punish social media companies for free speech.

Germany considers law to enforce free speech restrictions on social media

“The proposed measure would fine social networking sites up to 50 million euros ($56 million) if they fail to swiftly remove illegal content, including defamatory ‘fake news.'”

Pink Slime

ABC TV settles with beef product maker in ‘pink slime’ defamation case

“In the aftermath of ABC’s broadcasts, BPI closed three of its four processing plants and said its revenue dropped 80 percent to $130 million. The company had around 1,300 employees before the reports. Some 700 were let go shortly after.”

Ten year sentence for criticizing the government/police

Vietnam blogger ‘Mother Mushroom’ jailed for 10 years

“In the verdict, the judge said Quynh had defamed the government, harmed national unity, eroded popular trust of the government and undermined national security. She was also convicted for publishing inaccurate information to humiliate the police and erode public trust in them, based on her reports about police brutality.”

