Whispers and Warnings for 06/08/17

Amazon must repay for kids’ “in app” purchases.

Parents can now get refunds for purchases their kids made on Amazon apps without permission

“One mother mentioned in the complaint told Amazon that her daughter was able to rack up $358.42 in unauthorized charges. Others complained that even children who could not read were able to “click a lot of buttons at random” and make several purchases without their parents’ permission.”

Journalist INDICTED by grand jury…

Journalist Arrested During D.C. Protest Faces 75 Years In Prison

“Journalists are not above the law and have no right to incite a riot or engage in acts of assault or vandalism…”

You can’t publish copyrighted work without paying a high price later!

Elsevier Wants $15 Million Piracy Damages From Sci-Hub and Libgen

“‘Pirate’ sites Sci-Hub and LibGen face millions of dollars in damages in a lawsuit filed by Elsevier, one of the largest academic publishers. Elsevier has requested a default judgment of $15 million against the defendants for their ‘truly egregious conduct’ and ‘staggering’ infringement.”

Mmmm!!! Pink Slime!

The $5.7 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Disney’s ABC Is Fighting In A Small South Dakota Town

“A beef manufacturer’s defamation lawsuit against ABC — which could reap $5.7 billion in damages if successful — has been named by Walt Disney Co. as its most significant legal contingency.”

