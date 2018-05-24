WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 05/24/18

Does this mean they were “fired?”

Crowdfunding Publisher Unbound Makes Four Editors Redundant

“Due to cost-cutting I am one of four editors being made redundant at Unbound. I am gutted as I was working with amazing authors on amazing books.”

Vicroria Strauss comments on #Cockygate

Trademark Shenanigans: Weighing In On #Cockygate

“Hopkins has begun threatening other romance writers who use “cocky” in their titles–even where those titles are not part of a series, or the word is not used in a series title–with legal action unless they re-title and re-publish their books.”

Is FACEBOOK spying on users??

Facebook ‘Surveilled’ Users’ Texts and Pictures, Exploited Data: Lawsuit

“The suit … also alleges that Facebook sought to track user locations, read texts, monitor calls, access phone microphones, and track competitor app use.”

Latest copyright court battle – ZORRO

‘Zorro’ Licensor, in Role Reversal, Faces Trial for Copyright Infringement

“A court decision on Friday represents the latest in a two-decades-long feud over what is in the public domain and what is not.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.