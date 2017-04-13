Whispers and Warnings for 04/13/17

Copyright Craziness Plagues Prince Portrait

Andy Warhol Estate Sues over Image of Prince

“In 1984, Warhol painted a series of portraits of Prince and, according to the suit, he ‘drew inspiration from and transformed a publicity photograph’ of the artist that was in circulation at the time. Now, three decades later, the estate claims photographer Lynn Goldsmith is complaining that the works, a sample from which is below, violate her copyright in the original 1981 photo.”

Amazon blamed for retail stores closing at record pace.

America’s Retailers Are Closing Stores Faster Than Ever

“Amazon is gobbling up most of the industry’s online growth.”

Sentenced to Twitter

Judge Orders Prisoner to Tweet Every Day for One Month as Punishment

“In what must rank as one of the most unusual punishments of recent times, Luis Pineda, the head of the Banking Services Association in Spain (Ausbanc), will be given access to the social media platform so that he can admit to having libelled Rubén Sánchez, the spokesman for Consumers in Action (Facua).”

Fake “Yelp” review costs jewelry store’s employee $34,500!

Massachusetts man has to pay more than $30K for negative Yelp review

“He told the people we were thieves, that we were cold-blooded thieves,” Blumberg told CBS Boston. “I’ve never been convicted of anything in my life.”

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.