WritersWeekly Whispers and Warnings for 03/15/2018

Fitness guru must pay legal fees

Richard Simmons ordered to pay nearly $130K after failed ‘transgender’ lawsuit

“Richard Simmons has been ordered to pay US$128,625 in lawyer fees to media outlets the National Enquirer and Radar Online”

Internet service provider sued

Now There’s Another ISP Getting Sued for Massive Copyright Infringement

“…according to the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA), the company has failed to deal with repeat copyright infringers among its customer base.”

Very messy copyright issue for horror film

“Scary” Copyright Lawsuit filed against Amazon, Google and Microsoft in New York Federal Court

“Simon’s company Phobia Entertainment, LLC filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York late last week against Gunpowder & Sky and 108 Media Corp and its owner Abhi Rastogi, as well as Amazon Digital Services, LLC, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and others for copyright infringement and breach of contract.”

Does “Dual Survival” star have a defamation case?

Judge Rules Reality Star’s Contract Doesn’t Bar Defamation Suit Against Discovery

“The plaintiff in the case is Cody Lundin, who was one of the original co-hosts on Discovery Channel’s Dual Survival. That series about survival experts in challenging environments has become fodder for all sorts of interesting defamation decisions.”

