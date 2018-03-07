WritersWeekly Whispers and Warnings for 03/06/2018

Simon and Schuster prevail.

MILO YIANNOPOULOS ENDS $10 MILLION SUIT VS. PUBLISHER … No Money Exchanged

Milo sued his former publisher claiming they caved from mounting pressure — from all kinds of celebs — to put the kibosh on his book deal after allegations surfaced he condoned pedophilia.

Freelance writers win lawsuit against Ebony

Mourning the Living: On Finally Winning the Lawsuit Against Ebony Magazine

Writers remained silent for years, hoping we could work this out behind-the-scenes as we understood the damage that could be done if we spoke out against Ebony magazine. There was partly the fear of losing a place to write for intertwined with the conditioning about how damaging it can be when black folks talk about their own.

Libel Loser

Stanford professor withdraws $10 million libel suit against journal, academic critic

Last year, Jacobson sued Christopher Clack, lead author of a paper strongly criticizing Jacobson’s work, and the National Academy of Sciences.

Clash of titans

BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’

BlackBerry claims that Facebook “created mobile messaging applications that co-opt BlackBerry’s innovations,” and cited a number of patents that covered things like messaging security and messaging notifications.

