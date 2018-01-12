Whispers and Warnings – 01/12/18

We’ve all heard about the dossier – now comes the lawsuit

Trump’s lawyer sues BuzzFeed for publishing Russia dossier

Cohen wrote in the lawsuit that BuzzFeed published the unverified allegations ‘‘without attempting to determine the veracity of these reports with plaintiff himself.’’

Amazon workers on food stamps??

Report: 10 Percent of Amazon’s Ohio Workforce on Food Stamps

The progressive policy group Policy Matters Ohio stated, as of August, Amazon had 1,430 workers and family members on food stamps, which helps low-income people purchase food.

Hmmmm, maybe CBS shouldn’t have produced a docu-series on how it “could have happened.”

Burke Ramsey Defamation Lawsuit Against CBS May Proceed

Friday’s decision ruled that the disclaimer doesn’t negate “potentially defamatory meaning.”

Search warrant served on Google helps bust an alleged pervert teacher.

Man arrested for Invasion of Privacy

“The student advised that he recognized one of the girls from the clothing in the photo. The student described these photos as being taken in the classroom,” states the affidavit.

