Whispers and Warnings – 01/04/18

Jailed Turkish journalists soon to be stigmatized by obligatory uniform

“In addition to being jailed on extremely grave charges, these journalists will now be stigmatized by the colour-coded attire they must wear when being tried.”

Can a U.S. President Stop a Book From Being Published?

Trump legal team blasts explosive Michael Wolff book in cease-and-desist letter

“Actual malice (reckless disregard for the truth) can be proven by the fact that the Book admits in the Introduction that it contains untrue statements. Moreover, the Book appears to cite to no sources for many of its most damaging statements…”

That’s One – Point – Six – BILLION!!!

Spotify Hit With Massive $1.6 Billion Lawsuit From Music Publisher

“The lawsuit claims Spotify did not get the necessary mechanical licenses ‘to reproduce and/or distribute musical compositions on its service.’”

Journalism Continues to Be a Very Risky Business

WORLDWIDE ROUND-UP OF JOURNALISTS KILLED, DETAINED, HELD HOSTAGE, OR MISSING IN 2017

Reporters Without Borders publishes its 2017 report of abuses.

