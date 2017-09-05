SmartCEO Magazine

Editor: Jeanine Clingenpeel, Editor.

Email address: editorial-at-smartceo.com

“SmartCEO is a regional ‘growing company’ publication. We are not news; we are a resource full of smart ideas to help educate and inspire decision-makers. Each issue includes features, interviews, case studies, columns and other departments designed to help this region’s CEOs face the daily challenge of running a business.” 15% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 50K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms two months after acceptance. Buys one-time rights. Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-4 weeks. Sample copy available by email request. Subscription $49.95. Guidelines available by email. Pays flat fees: Features – $1000; Quick Takes – $150; Awards Content – $400-$800.

‘We are seeking experienced business feature writers for cover stories and Q&A profiles (Quick Takes). We also use freelance writers to compile profiles of SmartCEO award winners based on content provided in their nominations.’

Pays flat fees: Features – $1000; Quick Takes – $150; Awards Content – $400-$800. Submit query by email.

“SmartCEO rarely accepts unsolicited pitches. We prefer to find freelancers whose experience matches our needs and assign articles as needed. We only work with writers who are local to the markets in which we publish: Baltimore, Washington, DC, and Philadelphia.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes