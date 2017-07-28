“I’m a convicted felon. Will you write my story, and help me land a publishing deal?”

I was contacted last week by two individuals who assisted a foreign man in getting false citizenship documentation, harbored the criminal for years, committed welfare fraud to benefit him, and more. They claimed to be his caregivers, and helped him fool people into thinking he was much younger than he actually was.

While lying about his age (he was in his 20’s), he had a sexual relationship with a young teenage girl. It was also later reported that he had committed other crimes, and had the potential to be violent. He allegedly made threats about attacking a nearby institution. He and his caregivers were all prosecuted. And, they all pled guilty.

The couple is now looking for someone to write their story, and to help them land a publishing contract.

Here’s how I responded:

You do realize that it’s illegal for you to profit from your crimes, right? It would not only be very expensive for you to hire someone to write your story, but any profits would then end up being given to the victims of the crimes you committed, including the government entities you ripped off, as well as the young girl who was tricked into having sex with the adult criminal you were harboring. Publishers know this as well, and won’t want to risk having their future profits taken by the courts.

Shame on all of you. I pray you are forced to serve your full prison terms.

