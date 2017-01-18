My #1 Writing Referral Secret? Guest Blogging – by Susan Payton

You’ve heard the parable about the cobbler who has no shoes, right? Well I’m the marketer who finds it incredibly hard to do her own marketing.

I have run my content marketing firm for 10 years, and early on, I struggled with attracting new clients. Once they work with me, they’re hooked, but it was that initial luring them in that stumped me for years.

The Evolution of Article Marketing

Raise your hand if you, like me, desperately threw up articles on those horrible content mills that were all the rage 10 years ago. I don’t know what we were thinking. Certainly we had no idea the direction content and blogging would take.

While those sites are now personae non-gratae, I thank the content marketing gods for what they evolved into. Online publications — ones that actually have a focus and aren’t designed for linkbait — have provided me with what has become my top referral for new business.

The Magic of Guest Blogging

Now, it might rub some writers the wrong way to consider writing for free. After all, we are professionals! We have paid our dues! We deserve to get paid for our work. And yet, I’m still telling you: guest blogging (for free) is a tremendously smart marketing strategy.

Why?

Not only do you get the opportunity to demonstrate your thought leadership on a topic that you know intimately, but you also essentially get to post your portfolio of writing on various sites that attract more people than might find you otherwise. And when you’re trying to secure new writing gigs (paid), you’ve got a plethora of online examples to point to.

It’s not as if we are cobblers writing about shoes. You don’t get a sense of the quality of work of the cobbler’s shoes in writing. But writing is our work. So by guest blogging, we’re demonstrating our ability to create through content.

The Fruits of My Labors

I experimented in guest blogging on dozens of channels and have landed on several that have the best payoff. Since I started this effort a few years ago, I have gotten a steady stream of emails, calls, and tweets from people who have read my work and who want to hire me.

I’ve also lucked into amazing opportunities, like contributing (for free) to Forbes.com. I find that not only writing well but also being a thoughtful guest blogger helps me find these opportunities. I consider being a guest blogger like being a guest in someone’s house. I don’t leave wet towels on the floor in the bathroom, and I always buy my host fresh flowers. In the content world, that equates to sharing the content I create for them to spread its reach, turning work in on time, and actually reading it through to minimize errors. I now have great relationships with editors on top business sites who will come to me first with any opportunities to get more exposure for my work.

I always tell clients who want to start guest blogging that writing a single post for a site will do zilch for them. Instead, I focus on building long-term relationships with sites that target my audience and contribute at least one post a month. The editor knows he can rely on me for a steady stream of well-written content, and everyone’s happy.

Guest blogging takes effort, to be sure. But once you identify the sites that actually send people back to your own website or get them to contact you, it’s worth that effort to continually leverage that channel as a marketing tool for your writing business.

Susan Payton is the President of Egg Marketing & Communications, a content marketing firm based in San Diego. She’s written several business books, and frequently blogs about small business and marketing on sites including Forbes, AllBusiness, and Tweak Your Biz. Follow her on Twitter @eggmarketing.

