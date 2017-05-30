“AuthorHouse Won’t Refund My Money. Who Should I Call?”

Q –

I have been working with AuthorHouse to publish my book. It has now been almost 2 years! I wrote to Mr. (employee’s name removed) to return my funds. Whom do I contact to join the lawsuit against them?

A –

I am not aware of a current class-action lawsuit against Author Solutions but, due to the number of complaints posted about them online, I figure it’s only a matter of time before they get sued again.

This is the firm that has filed two class-action lawsuits against Author Solutions:

Giskan Solotaroff Anderston & Stewart

