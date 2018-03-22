From Full-time Teacher to Full-time Freelance Tech-industry Writer! How I Did It by William Barton

I was working as an English teacher in San Francisco, watching the tech industry bloom all around me; a flower whose nectar was company swag and big buyout checks. I had been writing as a hobby for a few years when my neighbor asked if I would like to do some copyediting for his blog. He was re-branding his business, and wanted to update everything he had. At this point, I had never made a single cent off of my writing, but instead of demurring (it may have been the beer in my hand), I said I would love to. I began doing some infrequent work with my neighbor’s business, a sales and marketing firm that works business to business.

After making my first $100, I was pleased with myself. It was interesting to see myself use the skills I’d developed merely for fun as a means to make a little extra money on the side. After all, I graded papers all day, so what I was doing wasn’t very different. After I made another $100, I wanted to see if I could keep pushing the number higher.

I reached out to several of the companies I had heard about through the blog I was editing, and I asked them if they needed someone to help write and edit their blog. It was slow at first, definitely not enough to patch together a living wage, but after three or four months of cold emailing, I had amassed a portfolio of work that was diverse, and showed I was dependable.

Then I changed my mindset.

I was writing for a few extra bucks here and there. But what I really wanted by that time was to have my own business.

I set up a freelance writer website, focusing in on the same business to business marketing niche that I had accidentally gotten started in. I had the security of my job as a teacher, but this didn’t stop me from treating my writing business as a serious side-gig.

Every morning, I woke up at 4 a.m. to write cold-emails, or commissioned pieces and, when I came home from teaching, I would respond to any emails I’d received regarding my writing.

It was a tough slog, those few months of transition, though the school year summer break was approaching, and I was making roughly the same amount of money both in writing and in teaching.

I decided to take the plunge and I put everything I had into freelance writing.

Since then, a little over two years, I’ve written for online publications that cover the tech industry, and have worked with countless companies, helping write and edit their blog posts. I run my own business and, while it isn’t easy– long hours and uncertain wages– the exhilaration of choosing my own path is well worth the effort.

Have a Freelance Success Story to share? We pay $40 on acceptance, non-exclusive electronic rights only. Success stories run around 300 words but we're very flexible. Our guidelines are here: http://writersweekly.com/writersweekly-com-writers-guidelines

Read More Success Stories

RELATED:

William Barton is a freelance writer and editor working in San Francisco’s Tech Industry. When he isn’t busy writing or reading, he is eating pizza.

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It

and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html