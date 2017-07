We’re looking for new success stories to publish! Query us – BUT, READ OUR GUIDELINES FIRST. They’re HERE.

In the meantime, don’t forget about the WritersWeekly 24 – HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST – JULY 15TH!!

Read the rules HERE.

1st place: $300

2nd place: $250

3rd place: $200

+ 85 other prizes!

There’s a limit of 500 entrants so register TODAY!