YouthWorker Journal

402 BNA Drive, Ste. 400

Nashville TN 37217-2509

Phone: (615)312-4229

Fax: (615)312-4266

Website: http://www.YouthWorker.com

Guidelines: http://www.youthworker.com/help/writing-for-us/

Editor: Amy L. Lee, Managing Editor

Email address: Alee-at-SalemPublishing.com

About The Publication:

“Trade journal for youth ministry leaders.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly(print), Daily(web). Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys all rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds one week. Sample copy available by email. Payment varies for articles running 250-1800 words.

Current Needs:

“See guidelines.” Payment varies for articles running 250-1800 words. Only pays for print usage; not web.

Photos/Art:

“We typically use stock images.”

Hints:

“Please keep proposals/emails as concise as possible.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes