YouthWorker Journal
402 BNA Drive, Ste. 400
Nashville TN 37217-2509
Phone: (615)312-4229
Fax: (615)312-4266
Website: http://www.YouthWorker.com
Guidelines: http://www.youthworker.com/help/writing-for-us/
Editor: Amy L. Lee, Managing Editor
Email address: Alee-at-SalemPublishing.com
About The Publication:
“Trade journal for youth ministry leaders.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Bimonthly(print), Daily(web). Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys all rights. Accepts some reprints. Responds one week. Sample copy available by email. Payment varies for articles running 250-1800 words.
Current Needs:
“See guidelines.” Payment varies for articles running 250-1800 words. Only pays for print usage; not web.
Photos/Art:
“We typically use stock images.”
Hints:
“Please keep proposals/emails as concise as possible.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes